7 In Police Net For Slicing – off Human Parts In Mortuary For Sale

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP, Edgal Imohimi on Friday paraded seven persons who allegedly specialized in slicing off human parts for sale.

The suspects who were paraded before journalists at Lagos State Police Command were identified as Olusesi Owamade, 41, Michael Olusegun,65, Rasaki Abesopiti,50, Okeowo Kazeem, 46, Babatunde Giwa, 50 Ade Aliu and 43, Musiliu Yakubu, 56.

According to Imohimi, complaints were received by one Anthony Lawani, young brother to one Mary Ehinlaiye, 51, that body part of the deceased were sliced off by a yet to be identified persons.

“Based on the Complaint, I directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police, SCIID, Panti, Yaba to investigate the matter.”

He said the preliminary investigation revealed that the corpse of the deceased was deposited at St. Raphael Devine Merchr Specialist Hospital Mortuary along Ijede road for preservation.

“However, one Olusesi Owamade, a mortuary attendant with the approval of his supervisor, Michael Olusegun erroneously released the corpse to another family.

‘’When the relations of the deceased woman came for the release of the corpse for burial, it was nowhere to be found.

“At this junction, it dawned on the mortuary attendant that they had released the wrong corpse.”

He added that the grave diggers working at Sabo Cemetery, Ikorodu were contacted by the Mortuary and exhume the corpse for onward handover to its owner.

Similarly, on November 4, 2018, Imohimi, said a reports came to his office that one Ikechukwu Sunday, driver, to an upwardly mobile individual, a resident in Lekki, absconded with his Honda At Saloon car with registration No. LSD 33 DF and the suspect switched off his phone.

The Police boss said on the strength of the report, “I directed the officer in charge of Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad, (FSARS), Ikeja, to investigate and ensure the suspect is arrested”.

Imohimi said the detectives were toiling night and day to apprehend him, adding that, “It was discovered that the suspect has relocated to Ghana for refuge but operatives never relented as they kept monitoring his movement along that coast of Nigeria and Ghana.

“Their efforts paid off when they noticed he returned to Lagos and formed a four man gang of armed robbers”.

He added that, his gang robbed a Toyota Corrolla Saloon at Ajah and locked the owner inside the boot

“Along the way, the man in the boot was able to open it from inside and escaped”.

Meanwhile, the terror reign of the suspect, Ikechukwu Sunday, came to an end when he was arrested with one of his gang members, Gabriel Collins while trying to sell the stolen car at Ajah area of the state.