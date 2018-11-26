2019: Am Not Bodered About My Re-Election – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai yesterday reiterated that getting reelected as the governor of the state is not paramount in his agenda.

He said, his immediate and utmost priority now is to put the state on the right track and sound footing, while his achievements and reforms in all sectors will naturally take care of his reelection to consolidate on the achieved successes.

“Being re-elected is not important. What is important is doing the right thing and posterity will judge us. From all indications, from everything I have seen because we call regularly, we are very scientific, we don’t guess in the dark.

“Inspite of all the risk we have taken and all the people we are surposed to have upset, the election on the second of March, 2019 as far as Kaduna State is concern is almost a done deal” he said.

Malam el-Rufai who spoke as the Special Guest of Honour at the 2018 National Council On Finance and Economic Development (NACOFED) conference holding in Kaduna, said His administration in the past three and half years undertook farbreaching reforms in the education, economic and health sectors with outstanding results.

In the economic sector, he disclosed that his administration has created lots of jobs and empowered the women folks with soft loan with plans to do more going forward.

He also informed that plans are under way to recruit no fewer than 3000 health workers to further boost the health sector.

On the ease of doing business, the governor said, before he took over the mantle of leadership, Kaduna state occupied the twentieth position in ranking on ease of doing business in 2014, “but as at 2018, Kaduna State occupies the first position in the ease of doing business”.

In the area of security and Judiciary, he disclosed that his administration has so far hired 75 lawyers to boost the state judiciary sector, just as a said, his administration has removed the tenure system for directors and permanent Secretaries to open doors for young people.

The 3-day NACOFES conference organized by the Federal Account Allocation Committee in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance is expected to have several paper presentations with a communiqué to be issued at the end.

Mr Ben Akabueze, director general Budget office of the federation, Mr Shettima Umar Abba Gana. Ag. Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Tue Mab Lee, Senior Economist, World Bank Group, Mr. Asishana Okauru Esq.director general Nigerian Governors Forum and Mr Tunde Abdulkareem FAAC Post Mortem Consultant all gave goodwill messages at the opening ceremony.