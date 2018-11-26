NEWS
Boat Mishap Death Toll Rises To 33 – Police
The death toll from a boat accident on Lake Victoria over the weekend rose to 33 on Monday, Ugandan police said, as survivors described moments of heavy drinking and raucous fun before the vessel, slammed by powerful waves, tilted and sank.
The Saturday evening tragedy occurred hundreds of meters off shore as the boat, carrying an estimated 100 revelers, was en route from one beach to another in Mukono district near the capital, Kampala.
Police spokesman, Patrick Onyango, said the number of bodies retrieved from the water stood at 33 on Monday, while 27 people had been rescued alive. The death toll was expected to rise, he said.
This is the second deadly accident to happen on Lake Victoria in as many months. In September, more than 200 people died when an overloaded ferry sank on the Tanzanian side of the lake.
Divers from the police and military pressed on with efforts to retrieve bodies while equipment was deployed to try to tug the boat wreck to shore, Onyango said.
Boat cruises on Lake Victoria, which is shared by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania, are common with mostly young revelers spending hours out on the waters partying.
One survivor, Shamirah Nsereko, told local NTV Uganda on Sunday night the captain had repeatedly warned the passengers that the boat was tilting to one side and taking in water.
“But then you’re talking to people who are so drunk,” she said, adding the revelers couldn’t hear the captain’s commands.
“Suddenly, we saw one of the (music) speakers fall out, that was when things had gotten really bad.”
On Sunday, President Yoweri Museveni blamed the accident on overloading, saying the boat was carrying more than its capacity of 50.
The owner of the boat and his wife had perished in the accident, he said.
Another survivor, Edward Kateregga, also told NTV Uganda the boat’s engine experienced faults repeatedly before the disaster occurred.
In the scramble that ensued as the boat sank, a lot of people jumped onto a canoe that arrived within minutes to rescue the victims.
“I jumped off it and back into the water after realising it wasn’t going to manage. A minute barely passed before it also capsized,” Kateregga said.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
PMB Mourns General Abba Kyari’s Demise
- NEWS9 hours ago
After Metele Attack, Nigerian War Helicopters Strike B/Haram Targets
- NEWS23 hours ago
Boko Haram: Commander Charges Troops To Be Combat Ready
- NEWS9 hours ago
Court Asked To Disqualify Gov Bindow Over Alleged Certificate Forgery
- NEWS19 hours ago
Atiku Turbaned 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
2019: Northern APC Govs Promise Bloc Vote For PMB
- NEWS15 hours ago
Woman Dies After Failed Plastic Surgery
- NEWS9 hours ago
Benue Indigenes Knock Akume Over Comments On Killings
You must be logged in to post a comment Login