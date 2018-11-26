NEWS
UAE Pardons British Academic Sentenced To Life For Spying
The United Arab Emirates on Monday pardoned a British academic jailed for life on spying charges, granting his family’s request for clemency minutes after showing a video of him purportedly confessing to being a member of UK intelligence agency MI6.
According to a statement carried by state news agency WAM, the UAE president issued the pardon as part of a mass clemency of over 700 prisoners to mark the country’s National Day.
“The pardon was effective immediately and Matthew Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University held for more than six months, will be allowed to leave the country once formalities are completed,” the statement said.
Britain’s foreign minister welcomed the move, saying the UK government had not agreed with the charges against Hedges but was grateful to the UAE for resolving the issue speedily.
The UAE had signaled on Friday that it was working on an “amicable solution” to the issue after London described the sentencing days prior as deeply disappointing.
Hedges has been held since May 5, when he was arrested at Dubai International Airport after a two-week research visit.
A government spokesman, minutes before the pardon was announced, showed journalists a video of Hedges purporting to confess to being a member of MI6 researching which military systems the UAE was buying.
In the video, Hedges said he had approached sources as a doctoral student as a cover.
His family and university have cast Hedges as a talented researcher who fell foul of the UAE’s security and justice system.
The UAE cast him as a British spy who was given a fair trial for grave espionage offences.
“The family and I welcome the news of the presidential pardon and cannot wait to have Matt back home,” Hedges’ wife Daniela Tejada said after the pardon.
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
PMB Mourns General Abba Kyari’s Demise
- NEWS11 hours ago
After Metele Attack, Nigerian War Helicopters Strike B/Haram Targets
- NEWS12 hours ago
Court Asked To Disqualify Gov Bindow Over Alleged Certificate Forgery
- NEWS22 hours ago
Atiku Turbaned 7th Waziri of Adamawa Emirate
- COVER STORIES12 hours ago
2019: Northern APC Govs Promise Bloc Vote For PMB
- NEWS17 hours ago
Woman Dies After Failed Plastic Surgery
- NEWS4 hours ago
Egyptians Open Coffin Revealing 3,000-Year-Old Mummified Woman
- NEWS11 hours ago
Benue Indigenes Knock Akume Over Comments On Killings
You must be logged in to post a comment Login