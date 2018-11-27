ENTERTAINMENT
Judge Jerry’s New TV Show Continues As The Springer Show Ends
The New Judge Jerry Television Show kicks off in fall 2019 and will consist of daily half-hour episodes. This daytime show has been sold to 75 percent of national television groups, so chances are it’ll be available on one of your local network affiliates when it starts airing.
The TV personality Jerry Springer will slide behind the bench and hear real cases from very real people and render a verdict with a fair yet firm hand. According to TV guide magazine, “he’ll leave litigants with a dose of classic Springer wisdom like “until next time, take care of yourself and each other.”
“For the first time in my life, I am going to be called honorable,” Springer said in a statement. “My career is coming full circle and I finally get to put my law degree to use after all these years.” (Before becoming a talk show host, Springer was an attorney for 15 years and served as the mayor of Cincinnati for one year from 1977 to 1978.)
Copyright LEADERSHIP.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from LEADERSHIP Nigeria Newspapers. Contact: editor@leadership.ng
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
President Increases Police Salary
- POLITICS12 hours ago
Nwosu, Uzodinma And Intriguing Battle For Imo APC Gov’ship Ticket
- NEWS21 hours ago
Police Lauds Buhari’s Commitment Over Welfare Of Officers
- SPORTS11 hours ago
2018 AWCON: Falcons Lock Horns With Lionesses For Final
- COVER STORIES13 hours ago
Post-Primary Crisis: PMB Overrules APC, Says Aggrieved Members Can Go To Court
- COVER STORIES14 hours ago
Yellow Fever Spreads To 7 States, 1,640 Cases Recorded
- NEWS12 hours ago
Bagudu, Ooni, Others Hail Aregbesola As He Bows Out Of Office
- NEWS13 hours ago
Zamfara Govt Suspends 4 District Heads
You must be logged in to post a comment Login