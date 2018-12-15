The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday arraigned an employee of the National Aviation Handling Company of Nigeria (NAHCO) Adetutu Afeez Alade before a Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly aiding the shipment of banned hard drug, Ephedrine.

The NDLEA docked Alade on a two count-charge of conspiracy to export 25.220 kilogrammes of Ephedrine, a prohibited substance listed in Table 1 of the Second schedule of the NDLEA Act before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel.

Prior to Alade’s arraignment on the alleged crime, Justice Ayo-Emmanuel had on November 14, convicted and sentenced Omoyeni Opeyemi Emmanuel and Akinyemi Salaudeen Idowu the Alade’s accused to two years imprisonment, after the duo had pleaded guilty to same allegations, when they were arraigned before the court.

Alade’s re-arraignment before the court on Friday, was sequel to his non-guilty plea he made when his convicted co-accused were jointly arraigned before the court with him.

The accused, according to the charge was said to have on April 18, at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport , Ikeja, Lagos in conspiracy with one Omoyeni Opeyemi Emmanuel and Akinyemi Salaudeen Idowu both staff of NACHO and now convicts without lawful authority exported 25.220 kilogrammes of Ephedrine thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under section 24( b) of the said NDLEA Act.

At the resumed hearing of the matter today, NDLEA’s lawyer, Mr. Abu Ibrahim told the court that the prosecution has a two count amended charge dated December 10 , 2018 and pleaded with the court that the charge be read to the defendant so that he can take his plea.

The charge was subsequently read to the defendant on the order of the court and he pleaded not guilty to the two count charge.

Following his not guilty plea, the prosecutor pleaded with the court for a hearing date and that defendant be remanded in prison custody pending hearing and determination of the charge.

But the defendant’s lawyer, Mr R. Abdulhameed in his submission told Justice Ayoola that he has a bail application which has been served on the prosecution and pray the court to allow him to move the application and the court granted same.

Justice Ayoola in his ruling granted bail to the defendant in the sum of one million naira with one surety in like sum.

The judge added that the surety must be a civil servant in the federal appointment service and not below Grade Level 1

The Judge further ruled that the sureties must resides within the jurisdiction of the court, must be recommended by the defence counsel and particulars verified by the prosecutor within 14 days of submission

The judge while adjourned the matter till March 5 and 6, 2019, for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody pending till fulfillment the bail terms.