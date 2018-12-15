2019: Group Endorse Rivers APC Guber Candidate

An advocacy group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Rivers Unity House (RUH), has declared that its support for the party’s governorship candidate in Rivers State, Pastor Tonye Cole, remains unshaken.

RUH Convener, Kingsley Wenenda Wali, in a statement issued yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, said the group drafted Cole into the 2019 governorship race

Wali said: “Rivers Unity House drafted Tonye Cole into the governorship race and we had God’s assurance. We were serious are are still serious. Nothing has changed and nothing will change.”

He said although the group is not a forerunner to the APC governorship candidate, its desire for a paradigm shift in the governance of the state led RUH to lead the campaign for the emergence of Cole.

Wali said: “The truth is that the RUH was never established as the forerunner of a Tonye Cole governorship campaign. If you will remember, we were unequivocal in our position that the RUH was not a Tonye Cole Campaign Organization.

“Rather, we concluded that in keeping with our position that Rivers State more than ever before needed a paradigm shift. We looked the space and identified Mr. Cole as one amongst a few others, who have what it takes to make that shift. We are proud of our decision and thank God that All Progressives Congress (APC) eventually saw what we saw.

“With all humility we are gratified that the APC now share our vision. And as pioneers, we shall continue to strive for anything and everything that will redeem, rediscover & deliver Rivers from the pangs and iron grip of incompetence. We believe that there is a nexus between bad, incompetent and visionless governance and of course corruption.

“They work in synergy to deliver suffering on the people. This is as far as it has to do with governance. We want to remind the people of the risk they take when they remain despondent or decide not to focus on issues such as corruption.”