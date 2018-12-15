Anambra FRSC Commander Dies In Car Accident

The Anambra State Federal Road Safety Corps Sector Commander, Sunday Ajayi, has reportedly died in an auto crash.

An insider source in the commission said Ajayi died early hours on Saturday while returning from Kwara State where he went for a relation’s wedding on the highway leading to Agbor approaching Asaba the Delta State capital.

At the command’s headquarters in Awka, Anambra State capital the FRSC flag was lowered.

Our correspondent gathered that Ajayi’s last outing was a lecture he delivered journalists on ember month campaign against speeding.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Ufiem Egim declined comment on the matter.