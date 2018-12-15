BEDC Takes Safety Sensitization Programme To Shools

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has launched its safety sensitization programme in schools by creating awareness in primary schools about how to keep safe around electricity in general and how to observe best safe practices in their homes with electricity.

The safety sensitization is part of the BEDC Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The sensitization programme commenced with visits to seven primary schools in Benin City, Edo state where about 5,000 safety exercise books and fliers were distributed to primary school pupils who were also sensitized on dangers of electricity, safety tips and dos and don’ts when using electricity.

The sensitization is a prelude to the formation of BEDC Joules club in secondary schools across the franchise states, according to Chief Agency and Channels Officer, of BEDC, Mrs. Felicia Nlemoha, who added that the sensitization is a way of making the community safer for children through the education of the children about how to keep safe around electricity in general.

She said: “We are discouraging the children from any kind of dangerous game that involves electricity and also urged parents to continue educating their children about safety rules and how to observe best safe practices in their homes with electricity, ”Nlemoha stated.

According to her, response of children pupils to the sensitization was overwhelmingly positive from both the teachers and the pupils who commended the initiative as a good action from BEDC, while the teachers especially described the exercise as giving them tools to teach students better.

Mrs. Nlemoha said the notebook had a lot of safety tips printed on it which could be used for teaching at home, adding” we also left our snapper frames with them at the schools. Seven primary schools were visited in Benin and the next level is to go to other coverage states of BEDC namely; Delta, Ondo and Ekiti.”