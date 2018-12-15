Corruption, Policy Somersaults Bane Of Oil And Gas Industry – AfriTAL

Founder and president of AfriTAL, Dr Louis Brown Ogbeifun, has identified corruption and policy somersaults, as some of the reasons why the oil and gas industry has remained stagnant.

According to him, corruption and conflict are responsible for divestments from the oil and gas host communities, abandoned projects and setting the people against the government as well as brothers against brothers.

He spoke in Lagos at a two-day CSO and media training workshop on strategies for reducing corruption and conflict in the oil and Gas sector as well as the use of the Macro Conflict Risk Impact Assessment(M-CRIA) tool.

Ogbeifun, who is also the convener of the save Nigeria oil and gas industry said the aim of the workshop is to seek solutions to corruption beyond society’s definition of the behemoth that is daily destroying lives and livelihoods in the country.

He warned that if the trend continues, Nigeria’s economy and social development programmes would continue to suffer.

Ogbeifun noted that despite having enormous hydrocarbon potentials, Nigeria has paraxodically been unable to properly harness its gas benefits as a money spinner domestically.

He listed some of the reasons for the inability to turn the oil and gas industry around for the good of the people to include corruption, stimulated conflicts for selfish and rent seeking reasons in oil and gas industry and host communities, policy somersaults, inability to envision the future and act, selfish and rent seeking paradigms, misplaced priorities.

Others, according to him, are complacency on the part of several actors that should have taken a frontal lead in the fight against corruption, lack of proper understanding of the direct correlations between corruption and conflicts and the devastating effects on the host communities and the nation as a whole, lack of proper skills in our use of conflict analysis tools and funding challenges.

Decrying the situation, he said, “Corruption and bad leadership have been the bane of Africa’s development. Our focus, therefore, is to partner with social development partners in government, non governmental organisations, private sectors in the advocacy for good governance.

“To fight corruption and reverse the penchant for looting the treasuries by leaders entrusted with the people’s commonwealth at the local, state and national levels, reduce and if possible eliminate corruption generated conflicts and individual rents seeking adventures by conflict entrepreneurs.

“It is in this light that AfriTAL encourages anti-corruption activities through disciplined advocacy methods in order to restore good governance for the good of Nigeria”.