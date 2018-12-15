FOOTBALL
Egypt or South Africa Will Host 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations, CAF Reveals
The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in either Egypt or South Africa, the Confederation of African Football confirmed on Saturday.
They were the only two countries to announce their bids publicly before the list closed Friday midnight.
Cameroon, who had originally beaten bids from Algeria and the Ivory Coast to win the right to host the tournament but, citing construction delays and question marks over security, were withdrawn as hosts by CAF last month.
A statement issued by CAF on Saturday said, “Concerning the process to agree on a new host country of the Africa Cup of Nations 2019 the Confederation Africaine de Football today confirms that formal applications have been received from the Egyptian and South African football associations to host the AFCON 2019.”
South Africa has hosted the tournament twice before, in 1996, when they won, and in 2013 when they stepped in to replace Libya. They are also the only African nation to host the World Cup, in 2010.
