Female Professor Turbaned As Jakadiya Of Mubi Emirate

Prof Ladi Hamalai, Director-General, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, has been turbaned as the Jakadiya of Mubi Emirate Council of Adamawa.

At the ceremony on Saturday in Mubi, the Emir of Mubi, Alhaji Abubakar Isa, said Hamalai had proven to be a worthy daughter and ambassador of the emirate in view of her contributions to education and other developments in the emirate.

Isa urged other women to emulate Hamalai in seeking education and excelling in their careers.

The Emir expressed satisfaction with the level of transformation recorded in Mubi after insurgency.

He gave the assurance that the traditional institution would continue to support government efforts toward peace and reconciliation.

Isa also called on politicians to face the coming general elections with the spirit of sportsmanship and guard against hate and dangerous speeches in their campaigns.

The Chairman of the occasion and a former Head of Service of the Federation, Alhaji Sali Bello, who is also the traditional title holder of Danmasanin Mubi, hailed the emir for identifying Hamalai as one of the emirate’s worthy ambassadors whose contributions to national development and that of Mubi emirate deserved recognition.

Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Umar Bindir, congratulated Hamalai for the honour, and encouraged others to emulate her in contributing meaningfully to societal transformation.

In her response, Hamalai expressed gratitude for the honour, and promised to continue to do her best in promoting education and other empowerment programmes particularly for women and youths in the emirate.

She urged women and youths to wake up to their responsibilities to nation building by actively participating in political and economic activities.

(NAN)