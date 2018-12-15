ENTERTAINMENT
Marvels First Asian-Based Superhero Movie “Shang-Chi” In View
Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to make another major stride to cut across races as it brings to wide screen the first Asian – Based Super hero movie.
The movie original adaptation is comic based since 1973 with a Special Marvel Edition (#15) and was created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin. According to Syfy, Chinese-American screenwriter Dave Callaham who participated in major blockbusters like among others, Zombieland 2, Godzilla, and the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will curate script.
Here are our top five actors to play the hero:
John Cho, He was popular in Harold and Kumar, Star Trek, a host of others and the most recent internet crime bust sensation, Searching.
Steven Yeun, the Walking Dead star was also tipped as a major pick because of his influential role in the TV show. He also stars in other movies like Okja and Mayhem.
Donnie Yen, The brilliant martial artist who starred Rogue One as blind monk Chirrut Imwe and his most popular IP Man franchise.
Lewis Tan, He is known for the Into the Badlands TV franchise and is gaining a major fan base in Hollywood. He also has major roles in Dead pool and X- men.
Jason Scott Lee, Stars in the Bruce Lee Story and Jungle book is another major option for the role of the “Shang-Chi” movie.
