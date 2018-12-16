African Leaders Urged To Implement Maputo Declaration On Agriculture

African leaders have been urged to implement the Maputo Declaration, which recommended that 10% of national budget be allocated to Agriculture.

This demand formed part of the communique issued by the Kilimajaro Initiative at a 2day meeting in Abuja to mark it’s second anniversary.

The meeting, which was powered by Oxfam, recommended that countries should effectively deploy the funds allocated to farmers, especially, the grassroots women farmers and to non concurrent expenditure.

The Kilimajaro Women also called on ECOWAS countries to set up policies and laws that will allow market access beyond the borders of African countries to the global market.

“ECOWAS countries should invest in critical infrastructures that promotes value addition in rural areas, especially, in electricity and renewable energy, roads, adaptable technologies and storage facilities.”

Of grave importance, according to the communique by the Kilimajaro Women is the urgent need to reduce the influence of the GMO’s to the rural women farmer Agro process.

Kilimajaro Initiative was conceptualised by rural women during a meeting with civil society organizations in Dar-es-Salam, Tanzania, in 2012, with the mandate to mobilise rural women across Africa for a symbolic moment at the foot of Mount Kilimajaro in October 2016, to capture the attention of the African leaders and make their voices heard.