Atiku’s Wife Showers Gifts On Orphans In Abuja

The wife of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Hajiya Titi, has organised end of the year party and showered gifts on 500 Orphans in Abuja

The orphans were invited from 13 orphanages within Abuja.

They were fed with food and drinks and also showered with several gift item, including school bags.

Some popular Abuja base musicians were also on ground to thrill them with songs as the children responded with amazing dance steps.

The party took place in her husband’s support group campaign office in Wuse Abuja.

Mrs Abubakar said that the party was not politically motivated but an act of charity.

“It is an annual event which I started 19 years ago on the platform of my foundation, WOTCLEF,’’ she said.

WOTCLEF has been catering for orphans, women and widows and always dedicate a day to bring them together and celebrate with them and give them a sense of belonging, she said.

She said that people remember the existence of children that don’t have biological parents during festivals.

Abubakar said expressed delight with the level of intelligence exhibited by most of the children at the event.

The Proprietor of Jedidah Ministry Orphanage , Kuje, Pastor Temitope Bangudu, who came with 30 orphans to the party thanked the Abubakar for the show of love for the children.

Bangudu said that her orphanage had 100 children and called on wealthy individuals to support the management of the facility.

One of the orphans, Daniel Obed, expressed gratitude to Abubakar for the gesture and for bringing the orphans together.