C/River Happy With Lafarge Holcim – Gov. Ayade

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has expressed happiness over the contributions made by Lafarge cement Company towards reduction of high rate of unemployment /poverty among youths in the state.

Special Adviser to Gov. Ayade on Administration, Barr. Mark Obi made

the expression during the 2018 Community Day celebration organized by Lafarge Africa PLC which took place at Mfamosing (Host Community to the cement plant) Primary School Field, Akamkpa LGA of Cross River

State.

Ayade said, “As a government, we are happy with what the cement giant is doing towards unemployment reduction/ poverty eradication in the state.

“Because we are happy with your stride, Government is ready to do everything within the limit of its powers to support the cement company in its quest to succeed in its good works”.

“Infact, Lafarge Holcim is a true example of a company that understands the meaning of corporate social responsibility. We assure the company of our support. What the company is doing is in tandem with the government policy of industrialization.

Earlier in his remarks, Plant Manager for Lafarge Holcim PLC in Cross River State, Peter Robson stated that the company invested over N150m in the provision of health/ safety, education, economic empowerment and infrastructural development which according to him would provide succor to the host communities of Mfamosing green field plant sited

in Akamkpa LGA of Cross River State.

The Plant boss who spoke on the journey so far, stated that in company’s quest to gainfully engage youths in host communities where Lafarge Africa PLC is operating its cement business, often youths from Ogun,Gombe and Cross River State are currently undergoing the maiden

edition of the cement professional technician programme(CPTP) which

involves the training of youths in the cement manufacturing process.

He said that the three years training programme is aimed at increasing

local content of Lafarge operations in Nigeria and bridging the skills gab in cement industry.

Robson added that five of these youths are from Cross River State and indigenes of Akpabuyo, Akamkpa and Yakurr LGA of Cross River State adding that that programme is being run in success at Ewekoro, Mfamosing and Ashaka plant respectively.

“The first batch of he trainees has completed their stay in Ewekoro and have just arrived Mfamosing for another one year phase before they move to Ashaka in June 2019.

“The programme is in partnership with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE),Industrial Training Fund(ITF) and National Consultative Assembly(NECA). He said.

The occasion was rounded off with commissioning of a 400 capacity

multi-purpose ultra modern town hall by the cement company, presentation of dummy cheque of three million naira as bursary award to 30 indigent students of host communities in public tertiary institutions.

Other category of individuals from the host communities who also got a bursary award were 100 indigent secondary school students who got

N25,000 each for educational pursuit.

In a brief interview with the plant manager shortly after the event the plant manager stated that apart from the bursary award given out at the ceremony, the company had under the education empowerment scheme renovated and c completed block of six (4) classroom blocks in Ekong Anaku community.

Apart from that,the company had also done a donation of 200 double desks to Edgerly Memorial Girls Secondary School, Better Life Option Opportunities Model Plus (BLOOM+) Life skills Empowerment Project facilitated by Girl’s Power Initiative, Youth Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development (YouLead).

Other projects which the plant manager claimed to have executed in 2018 in the health and safety area includes borehole extension at Mfamosing camp 2, construction of health centre at Mbobui, road safety campaign and renovation of palace paramount ruler of Akamkpa and others.