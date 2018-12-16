C/River To Commission Rice/Cocoa Processing Factories In February 2019

Arrangements have been concluded by the Cross River State Government to Commission the first Ultra Modern Rice Processing Factory at the first quarter of next year by the Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade’s led-administration.

Governor Ben Ayade of Coss River State disclosed this while fielding questions from journalists in Calabar few days after completing returning from tour of the two major multi-billion naira projects of Ultra modern Rice/Cocoa processing factor sited in Ikom and Yala LGAs of the state.

Ayade who was being represented at the inspection of projects tour by the state Commissioner for Agriculture Prof. Anthony Ineji, lauding the management of AA Universal Agro Industries Ltd, (contractor handling the jobs) for the good quality of work done.

The Governor charged the contractors at project sites to redouble their effort towards the completion of the project so that they can meet up with deadline set out by the government so that the project can be test run and commission in the first quarter of next year.

“We are very satisfied with what we have seen so far. The progress made so far, the level of work and more importantly the quality of work itself is highly commendable. Ayae’s aide said.

On the expectations of crossriverians when the factory becomes fully operational, the Ineji said, that he has a conviction that the personal incomes/economies of crossriverians who are into both cocoa/rice production would have a turnaround of fortune when both factories become fully operational.

“I am of the opinion that those who are farming in rice, this is their life bond because their economy will improve from their own angle and will be able to boost local production of rice/cocoa, not only production but processing which is the value addition we have always emphasized . It is a great chance for Crossriverians and for farmers”. The commissioner said.

When asked to explain when both projects of cocoa/rice processing factories will be completed, test run and become fully operational since the equipment installation is currently on-going at project sites, he said, “Of course we are in the end of the year, and of course the project will be commission at the first quarter of next year for us to start full processing of the crops”. He maintained.

He said over 2000 youths will be taken off the streets of Ikom and Yala LGAs to work in both the rice and cocoa factories bringing a drastic reduction in the army of unemployed youths in the state when the factories kick-start operations.

“We hope to engage about 2000 youths with additional suppliers and even the farmers themselves and their laborers. If you add it up thousands of jobs will be created directly and indirectly”. The Agric Commissioner stressed.

He said that government is tightening its belt to get the projects executed notwithstanding the lean resources of the state with the believe that the future is better than today.

When asked where the rice processing factory is going to get paddy to feed the rice factory in Yala, the state commissioner the stated that the rice processing factory will get its boost from the rice city project set up by the state government in Calabar, where high yielding rice is been developed to feed the factory.

“The rice city is going to be of an immense support to the processing factory based on the local rice here.

“We are incorporating the best quality of our local rice, best qualities from eles where to create what will be called Cross River rice or local rice.