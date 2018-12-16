ENTERTAINMENT
Kizz Daniel Kicks Off UK Tour For New Album
Following the success of his sophomore album ‘No Bad Songz’, Flyboy Inc. has announced the kickoff of the NBS (No bad songz) concert tour.
This will be the singer’s first tour and first headlined show in the Uk. The first leg of the Kizz Daniel live in concert tour will happen at the indingo in the O2 arena on the 28th of April, 2019.
The pop star will be performing hit singles as well as songs from the just released album. opening acts and supporting performances will be announced in due time.
Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe Know as Kizz Daniels is a recording artist, performer best known for his chart-topping single “Woju” and his critically acclaimed song, Yeba. Formally signed to G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, he left the company in November 2017 to create his own record label, Fly Boy Inc.
