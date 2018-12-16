Lagosians Take To Social Media In Praise of JJW Asa, Kuti Concert

Lagos residents have taken to the social media to praise the Johnnie Walker Black, Johnnie, Jazz & Whiskey music concert held last week at the GET Arena, Lagos.

The live concert featuring singer, Asa, and Afro beat star, Femi Kuti, saw both render satisfactorily their recent and older hits to the delight of the audience, mellowed by the variant tastes of the spirit label, served up by the city’s popular mixologists at the event.

Members of the audience took to the social media to announce their delight with the content and management of the event.

Nessa Boo wrote, “I’d go gaga for Asa, any day, any time. She’s so mind blowing. Always listening to her songs, Knights of Ren and Yeriko afterwards. Even her Bed of Stone album is still lit after 4 years! She’s magical.”

“This is the kind of event where good music is at. Not the ones where they lip sync over CDs and hop on stage, shouting and dancing,” writes Ehisscotch, who seemed to have lived the performance vicariously through image posts of the event. “I just hope the venue was sold out because most Nigerians know jazz as something else. Just seeing her dress and the aura around her, you know she killed it. The event looks well-managed and organized.”

Others apparently enjoyed the spirits and other side attractions a little more than the music as Samuel Awede, who posted, “No one wants to miss out on the thrilling flavours. There is so much sauce at JJW Lagos.”

Speaking to the media, Brand Manager, Johnnie Walker Black, Toluwalashe Ogunyemi said the label is determined to delivering the best of live music experience alongside its fruity, tropical, creamy and smoky flavor, as it is what Lagosians deserve. “I am happy nothing was spared by these great artistes in creating a fun-filled ambience as a way of ending JJW in 2018.”

Also sighted at the event were Nollywood and Comedy celebrities, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, and Ali Baba, all out to enjoy the evening.