BUSINESS
Qatar Petroleum Looks To Invest $20bn In US
Qatar Petroleum (QP) is looking to invest at least $20bn in the United States, its chief executive has said, after the Gulf Arab state quit OPEC, freeing Doha from potential legal risks in the US.
Saad al-Kaabi, who holds the energy portfolio of the world’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer, also said on Sunday QP aimed to announce its foreign partners for the new LNG trains it is building by the middle of next year.
But he added QP could carry out the project alone, with no international oil company at its side, if no good offers were made.
“Mark my words, if I don’t get a good deal, we go alone,” Kaabi said in an interview at his office in Doha.
Qatar announced on December 3 that it would leave OPEC in the new year, after 57 years of membership.
Citing industry sources, Reuters news agency reported that Kaabi was concerned that membership of the body could be a stumbling block for QP’s ambitions in the US, where it has one of the world’s biggest LNG terminals.
Proposed US legislation known as NOPEC (No Oil Producing Exporting Cartels Act) could expose OPEC members to antitrust lawsuits in the US, while President Donald Trump has also been a vocal critic of OPEC, blaming it for high oil prices.
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS24 hours ago
2019: Group Endorse Rivers APC Guber Candidate
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
Labour Demands Inclusion Of Minimum Wage In 2019 Budget
- NEWS22 hours ago
13 Killed In Gunfight, Clashes – Report
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Charlyboy Weds Wife In Church After 40 Years
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
Evaluating PDP’s Zonal Rallies
- NEWS14 hours ago
At Last, US Reacts To Jonathan’s Claim On Election Meddling
- FEATURES14 hours ago
Drama As Libya Returnee Claims Ignorance of Nigerian Address
- METRO24 hours ago
Anambra FRSC Commander Dies In Car Accident
You must be logged in to post a comment Login