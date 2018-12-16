When Travis Greene, Kirk Franklin, Ada Ehi Brought Down Heaven At EXPERIENCE 13

… As Akpororo, Mc Abbey Cracks Ribs

The thirteenth edition of annual mega Concert Tagged EXPERIENCE indeed lived up to occasion as both indigenous and foreign gospel ministers including, Tope Alabi, Chioma Jesus, Donnie Mcclurkin, Travis Greene, Planet Shakers, Ada, Nathaniel Bassey, Vicki Yohe, Glowreeyah, J. J. Hairston, Mike Aremu, Don Moen, Eben, Kirk Franklin, Tim Godfrey, Onos, Timi Dakolo and Chee, stormed the city of Lagos with amazing pefomances.

The event organised by the Senior Pastor and visionary of the House on the Rock Church, Paul Adefarasin, made worshippers from all sphere of life praised and danced for 11-hour in God’s presence. The popular Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Onikan Lagos Island, which hosted over 700,000, notable Christian leaders, captains of industries and top government functionaries also made the event memorable.

Some of the dignitaries include Pastor Sam Adeyemi and his brother, Victor Adeyemi; Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Bishop Feb Idahosa; Pastor Paul Amen; Apostle Victor James; Archbishop John Praise among other Pastor Bolaji Idowu.

Wife of the Senate President, Toyin Saraki; wife of the Edo State governor, Mrs Obaseki; Oba Otudeko, Chief (Mrs) Abba Folawiyo; former Lagos State governor’s wife, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Chief (Mrs) Funso Alakija, among others. With the theme: Jesus Our Peace, according to the theme of this year’s event. The forthcoming general election; series of prayer points including, family, church, Christianity, Lagos State and Nigeria at large, as well as peace and unity of the country. Celebrities such as popular actor, RMD; ace comedian, Ali Baba; artiste-cum-actor, Banky W, and his wife, Etomi, Akpororo, Funny Bone, Kenny Blaq, MC Forever, also stormed the event, as they thrilled the audience.