1.9m Electorate Get Pvcs In Oyo State — REC

Mr Mutiu Agboke, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, on Monday said a total of 1,902,032 electorate have collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from 2015 to date.

Agboke disclosed this during the Maiden Christmas Carol and Lecture organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state.

According to him, 941, 705 registered voters are yet to collect their PCVs in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the lecture is ‘’The Role of Christmas in the Conduct of Credible 2019 General Elections“.

Giving the breakdown of the PVCs distribution, the INEC official said that 1,681,144 cards were distributed in 2015 while the commission distributed 152,741 new PVCs and 68,147 old PVCs this year.

He implored owners of unclaimed PVCs to visit the nearest INEC offices in their local government areas for collection.

He charged religious leaders to sensitise their followers against hate speech, vote buying /selling, thuggery and other forms of electoral violence before, during and after the elections.

The Guest Speaker, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, General Overseer, Living Spring Church, Ibadan, noted that a credible poll in 2019 was crucial to the destiny of the nation.

Emmanuel charged Nigerians to work towards successful elections, saying that free and credible poll would douse tension and make the country to progress.

The cleric advised Christians against apathy to the electoral process and urged them to play central and crucial roles in electing those who would govern them.

He said every Christian had a duty to pray for peaceful conduct of the general elections, noting that nothing could be achievable without prayers.

He further urged Christians to be agents of peace and admonished them not to be involved in violence.

The cleric expressed optimism that the nation would overcome her challenges and witness successful general elections come 2019.

Choirs of INEC, Nigeria Prisons Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) were among groups that rendered carol songs at the occasion.

Prayers were offered for the unity of the country and success of the 2019 general elections. (NAN)