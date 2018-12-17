Be Truthful In Your Reportage Journalists Told

Media practitioners have been charged to remain truthful in their reportage, not minding that those in high places detest truth and which places high risk on their jobs.

The pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), House of His Glory, Ibadan, Oyo State, Emma Jimoh, in his sermon during the thanksgiving service held by members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council to mark the commencement of their 2018 Annual Press Week activities, acknowledged that there was no human activity that involves no risk.

He asked journalists to be consistent in their onerous task of building a virile and stable society, adding, “It is not by mistake that those of us born in Nigeria were born here, it is for a purpose which is known by God who created us and decreed us to be born here.”

Speaking on the title ‘As it is written’, the clergyman noted that God himself was the first journalist, writing with His finger on the stone when He called Moses on Mount Sinai as recorded in the book of Exodus, chapter 34 of the Holy Bible and that whoever practices the profession takes after God.

According to him, “Writing is a business of right headed people and that’s why it is said that ‘truthful writers are the priests in the temple of truth’.

“Whatever is written down is permanent and that’s why journalists face persecution, not only in Nigeria, but across the globe where truthfulness is detested.”

While asking the pen pushers not to entertain any fear in the course of their jobs, Pastor Jimoh said nothing would impede the fulfilment of the vision and mission of God for Nigeria, insisting that “our being Nigerians is as it was written just as Jesus Christ was born as it was written”.

He said, rather than Nigerians blaming God for not allowing them to be born in America or other developed societies, they should engage in thinking on how they would fulfil their mission in the country, stressing that “the problems confronting Nigeria is that of leadership tsunami and not any other”.

“What should be the concern of all is how to navigate the leadership problem through which individual potentials would be fully actualised. I insist that as we all strive to make the country better in our individual ways, we should consciously pray for the emergence of leaders that would lead according to God’s pattern,” he added.

Leading the journalists and their well wishers out on praises and thanksgiving, the Correspondents’ Chapel Chairman, pastor Ola Ajayi, enjoined them to acknowledge God for seeing them through another year, despite the various challenges encountered during the outgoing year.

Pastor Jimoh, who was specially invited to share the words of God with the journalists thereafter led them through session of prayers for themselves, family members, their profession and the country.