Buhari, Paragon Of Servant Leader- Ooni of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his 76th birthday anniversary celebration, describing him as a paragon of servant leader.

The monarch in a press statement by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare, noted that Buhari’s legacy as a servant leader is too legendary to be forgotten by generation yet unborn.

Ooni said, “Mr President, I feel proudly delighted to felicitate with you, your family and Nigerians home and in the diaspora on this special day of your 76th birthday anniversary.

“You are indeed a paragon of selfless servant Leader whose sterling contributions have undoubtedly added colossal values to our young democracy.

“Your impacted inspirations will remain indelible in the minds of the present and future generations and Nigerians will forever appreciate your legendary legacy as a great leader who has served creditably well.” Ooni said.

The Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria urged Nigerians to always support President Buhari with prayers to fully succeed in taking the country to greater heights.