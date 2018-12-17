Customs Graduates 80 Senior, Junior Officers

A total of 80 Officers – 40 each from both Senior and Junior Divisions of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) graduated from the Service’s course 2 at the weekend after satisfying the requirements of the Nigeria Customs Command & Staff College in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

The graduation followed five and three months of training and retraining of the officers in general Customs operations, international boarder laws and conventions, borader security, among, towards achieving increased efficiency and excellence in the operations of the Service. Pass Staff Course (psc) Course 2 certificate was awarded to the Senior graduands, while the Junior graduands bagged Pass Junior Staff Course (pjsc) award in course 2.

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd) used the opportunity to reel out new procedures for promoting Officers of the Service as part of efforts to sustain ongoing reforms in the Service “to achieve increased efficiency and excellence in our operations.”

“Henceforth, promotion to the next rant and the nature of postings of an Officer will depend to a large extent on participation and performance during Staff College Courses,” Mr Ali announced while addressing the graduating students on Friday.

Previously, it largely depend on scoring 99.9 per cent in APPER form for an Officer to determine officers, an era the CGC says is “over”. The Customs CG borrowed the new order from the Nigerian Army where he retired as a Colonel.

What that means is that attendance of the College is now mandatory for all Officers due or nominated. Those who fail to attend the College Courses will now face severe sanctions. The new directive also states that failure of any Officer in three attempts at the College leads to sack from the Service.

“We will fall back on the Course reports issued on the participation and performance of the students in determining the kind of postings they will get, and their suitability for certain appointments. If you earn more courses, you are more likely to get more credit which will aid your promotion,” he added.

In his welcome remarks, Commandant of the Command and College, David Chikan pledged the determination of the Command to quality training and capacity building for officers of the service. He said the Officers were equipped with the right training to enable them deliver their duties professionally.