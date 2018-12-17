Customs Impounds 22 Armoured Vehicles In Edo, Anambra

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, Owerri of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has impounded 22 exotic cars including armoured vehicles of various models, bags of foreign rice bearing an overall Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N591 Million.

The vehicles include: 2 Toyota land Cruiser of 2014 and 2016 models with DPV of N60, 750,000 and N76, 167, 850 respectively, Toyota Land Cruiser of 2017 model (DPV N81, 700,000), 2018 Toyota Hilux model with a DPV of N95, 650,000 as well as a Range Rover 2007 model bearing a DPV of N10, 268,013

Others are: 2014 2 Mercedez Benz models DPV N12, 351, 670 and N14, 482, 988 respectively, a 2016 Honda pilot model which had a DPV of N14, 836, 290 in addition to a Toyota 4 Runner 2016 model with a DPV of N17, 864, 456.

This was made known by the Area Comptroller, Olusemire Kayode- while briefing newsmen on the seizures at the Benin premises of the NCS also listed a Mercedez Benz ML 550 2013 model which had a DPV of N13, 348, a Range Rover Evoque 2015 model (DPV N16,771, 860), 2 Toyota Camry cars of 2018 and 2012 models with DPV of N10, 143,670 and N7,114, 573 DPVs, a 2008 Toyota Hiace bus model DPV N10,539, 725, in addition to a Toyota high Lander 2009 model with a DPV of N4, 927,200.

Olusemire stressed that six (6) suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures which took place between the Ontsha and Benin axis and would soon be charged to court.

Aside the seized imported costly vehicles whose duties were not paid, the customs Unit Area Controller disclosed that 675 and 1,296 bags of 50kg foreign rice smuggled into the country had also been confiscated in Calabar and Enugu.