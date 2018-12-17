Experts Urge FG To Invest In Data Value Chain For National Devt

Experts in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector have urged the federal government to massively invest in data value chain because of its relevance to national development.

Speaking at the 2nd annual workshop dinner and award night to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), organized by the Abuja Chapter, the stakeholders unanimously pointed out that the lack of qualitative and validated data constitute a big challenge to implementation of MDAs’ programmes and projects.

In her remarks, the managing director of the Nigeria Communication Satellite limited (NIGCOMSAT), Ms Abimbola Alale, acknowledged that most of the data being deployed across sectors of the economy are based on approximation and presumption.

She said: “Most of the data being use for most of this development planning are not realistic because they are based on estimation which is a major challenge for government to plan for its unemployment youths, health and security challenges.”

Citing the recent investment by Google in Nigeria, Alele represented by a senior manager in the satellite company, Mr Mohammed Jiya, said developed countries and their private sectors are investing more in data because of the large profits from the return on investment on data infrastructur, adding that global investment in data according to research was $2.8 trillion between 2005 and 2014.

In his opening remark, the NCS Abuja Chapter Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Abitogun acknowledged that MDAs and the private sector are faced with the challenge of not only collecting data, but analyzing their behavior for good decision making.

According to him, creating value from available data for economic growth requires a focused and practical mindset that can be used to evaluate the entire value chain, using the right tools, monitoring behaviour, preserving and securing data.

He averred that if Nigeria must move from building traditional cities to smart cities, the approach to data collection must change, stressing: Smart cities are built on big data which is an enabler of Artificial Intelligence (AI), wondering if the stakeholders the right data and what they are doing with the data, if they are right.

Earlier, the president of the Computer Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN), Prof. Charles Uwadia, said the Information Technology (IT) practitioner must be ready to embrace all other professions because it is an all comer’s affairs and therefore should be embraced by all as ICT is no longer a closed shop profession.