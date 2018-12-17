Fashion Comes From Within – Olayemi

Innovative Success Olayemi has traversed hurdles to become an employer of labour. The graduate of Mechanical Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Minna, Niger State, believes that every profession, no matter how natural it feels, comes with its own implications. He spoke with Stellamaries Amuwa about his what he does and all he has to deal with.

Why did you choose to become an activist?

I was once a vice president and acting president of National Association of Nigerian Students. I was an active youth, one time director of programme and research of the National Youth Council of Nigeria. I led different civil society organisations, democracy initiatives, and at the moment, I am the chief convener of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Justice and Equity (CCSO-JE). I’m a progressive mandate person that also does business well. I have companies doing business legitimately and genuinely in Nigeria, we are into engineering construction.

To every human being you see there is always a background. I must confess that I am from a very humble background and because of that, I detest poverty. I was quite under privileged when I was much younger and as such, I hate oppression. I hate injustice, I don’t need to be invited before I dive into it because it is a natural part of me. Apart from hating Satan, the next thing I hate is not even my enemy, it is injustice and oppression. So if you are my enemy and I see somebody oppressing you or dealing you injustice, I will keep the enmity aside and deal with that injustice first. We may still find reasons to continue with our quarrel and fight later. Basically, these are the things that actually move me to what I can now call my professional background.

I gain admission to Federal University of Technology Minna, and to be candid, the scenario then or the relationship between student and management at the time was very close to the one we experience at our various secondary schools. The situation in Minna was a little bit better, nothing compare to what we know to be university environment. In the University, it is expected that you are at liberty for everything including writing exams, if you like write exam if you like don’t, nobody forces you to write. But it is garbage-in garbage-out, whatever you do, you get the result. Going to class is optional, resuming school is optional, writing test is optional, nobody is forcing you to do anything, everything is optional, but with consequences.

How did you dive into activism?

The genesis of my activism starts with witnessing happenings. I ask questions, then I react. I make my friends see abnormal things as abnormal and before you know it, from little things, the lecturer might just wake up and say “tomorrow, you will be writing a test by 6am.” Ordinarily, I was not part of the people that were supposed to write that test, but I will go and meet the lecturer and tell him it was uncalled for because nobody will come and write the test at that time. I fight for my people. Don’t be surprised that some of the people you are fighting for don’t appreciate it but it doesn’t matter, everybody has his own calling. They will ask you why, the reason is this, you are on a campus where the hostels can only accommodate barely 20 to 25 per cent of the students, so the rest stay off campus and some in very far places and you want these set of people to come and write a test by 6am? When would they leave their rooms? Who is guaranteeing them security, and at what cost? By the way, in a school system, is there no timetable or calendar? Is it not from 8:00am to 4:00pm? These are some of the issues we were working on and before you know it, people started calling me a leader and people will know that the meaning of what I am doing is activism, and that is what I love to do.

I didn’t know what it was called before I started doing it. It comes naturally to me, and that is me for you. Now, you won’t be surprised how I flow from student unionism to youth activism, now to societal activism under civil society, and my own civil society majors on justice and equity.

Would you say it has been worthwhile?

Honestly, yes. I have no regrets. So far, so good. There is no profession that you choose, no matter how natural it is to you, that doesn’t come with its own implications. As a student union activist, I was expelled, rusticated, reinstated, expelled again and reinstated. Those are the challenges that come with it. You are challenging the status quo and the authority, so they can sit down and pronounce your expulsion and when we fight it again, they reinstate us. When my mates spent five years to get their certificates, I spent more than five years. In the civil society activism as well, there is a possibility of seeing some of my age mates that have not been in police detention but I’ve been to the police cell and even awaited trial from different prisons. There is a possibility of counting far more than 20. It’s not a thing to be proud of but it is the reality. So there is no profession you choose that will not come with its own hazard, and to me, it’s inevitable.

What is fashion and style to you?

Fashion is something that comes from within. Sometimes you don’t sit down to say I want this fashion, but when you derive comfort in it, the first time you even bring it out, it might be strange, but before you know it people will say “O, this is good, this is beautiful.” Recently, you see young men in Abuja wearing what was initially known strictly as ‘Niger Delta-up and down,’ some years ago, that was strange. It’s either when you are going to the office, you dress corporate, which was then defined as ‘trouser and tie,’ but today, I am sure that definition is changing. Putting your up and down that is well knitted is already corporate.

What was your most memorable moment growing up as a child?

I think there is a lot of them. One of such was when I got admission to the university, the admission came when I least expected it. The one that eventually came was the one I least expected, my second choice. Another very memorable moment is the very day I became a father. Also, when I became an employer of labour. The first day I paid salary from my pocket to three of my staff. The joy I saw in them gave me tearful joy. My passion is derived from giving hope and joy to people.

What is your advice to Nigerian youths?

First of all, it is important to know that the reason for being in school is not just so you can be employed, you can also create job opportunities for people. If you believe you can become an employer of labour and not a job seeker, you will achieve it. So to Nigerian youth, you should know that it is possible. The least you should do is to form a partnership which should be for some time, thereafter you should be on your own and let others come up with new ideas.

Secondly, some Nigerian youths derive pleasure from politics while others don’t. There is nothing wrong in deriving pleasure from politics, be part of the process. Why some say politics is a dirty game and I don’t want to be part of it, no problem. If you are not going to be part of it, then be ready for dirty people to rule you. So if you think you are clean, I advise you join politics and clean it up so that the next person can make it even cleaner. There is need to be interested in politics. Although, there is this ugly trend that is so appalling where you see agile Nigerian youths and when you ask what they do for a living, the answer is that they are politicians. To be a politician you must have some values, be selfless, serve people, have a passion for development both for yourself, others and the nation. In my opinion, the present administration is changing the narratives by making the rich to pay more and the poor pay less.

Tell us about your family?

I’m from Owo, in Ondo State. I’m married to a Geologist who does not take passion in what I take passion in, especially in my activism, but we are so compatible she is my best friend and confidant. We are more of friends than husband and wife. In fact, in most cases, some, if not all of my friends, are her friends too. I have a very modest family and to God be the glory, we are okay.