Group Mobilises 1m Votes For Atiku

A political group, Think Naija Think Atiku (TNTA), has reeled out plans to mobilise one million votes for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The group which said it started in the United States, said by January 2019, they would also embark on a one million match for Atiku in Abuja, which they would convert to one million votes for the PDP candidate.

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja during the weekend, the coordinator of TNTA, Darlington Okpebholo, said the group had been in existence before Atiku emerged as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

“This group is called Think Naija Think Atiku (TNTA) Movement, we actually started it way back even before he (Atiku) was nominated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“As a matter of fact we started this in December 2017 in New York, United State, when he moved from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP, myself and some of my friends sat down in New York, thought it wise to pull our weight, our resources and energy together to support his candidacy, then he was just an aspirant.

“As I speak with you, the United State chapter of this group is still very functional, the United Kingdom group, Italy group and the Berlin group are all functional, and we are pulling everything together to make sure that his excellency, the candidate of the PDP, former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is elected the President of Nigeria in 2019,” he said.