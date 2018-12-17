I Will Redefine Governance In Lagos, Says AD Governorship Candidate

The Governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy candidate (AD) for 2019 Lagos Governorship elections, Mr. Owolabi Salis on Monday said he will re-define governance in Lagos State if voted into office as the next executive governor of the state.

Salis, a New York based Attorney pointed out that the present system of governance in Lagos will seriously come under scrutiny and be replace with system that will favour the masses.

The Alliance for Democracy candidate who in Lagos when he was endorsed by the Arewa integrated group and the coalition of South -South movements said he will put in place a system that will favour all the tribes living in Lagos with Lagos being a cosmopolitan state.

Salis while speaking in the forum with the theme,’’ South -South People and Economy sustainability in Lagos,’’ said he is going to appoint a South -South Indigene and a candidate each from the four geo-political zones of the country as commissioners if elected as the next governor of the state in 2019.

“I can assure you by the grace of Almighty God that I will appoint a commissioner from your geo-political zone to represent your interest in my government if voted into power.

“Lagos as a cosmopolitan state with more than 20 million people should have all the tribes of people living in the state in government as it is being done in New York where I come from” he said.

Salis said he is ready to work assiduously with people to transform the state from the present state having taken time to brain storm and develop a master plan that will make the state one of the fastest growing economy in the world.

Earlier, the chairman of Arewa integrated, Lagos chapter Mr. Mohammed Yusuf while presenting their letter of endorsement to the AD candidate said they are attracted to him because of his love for the masses.

“We have decided to endorse Mr. Owolabi Salis becase we see in him a man that is ready to serve the interest of the people. We need good people to intervene in the plight of the poor people in this country”, he said.