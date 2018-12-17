IPMAN Applauds Supreme Court Judgment Declaring Okoronkwo As National President

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has commended a recent Supreme Court judgment which declared Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo as the national president of the association.

The marketers gave the commendation in a statement issued by their National Secretary, Alhaji Danladi Passali, after the National Executive Meeting (NEC).

Pasali stated that the new development would address the issues of misconduct and mismanagement, which is currently rocking the association.

It would be recalled that Okoronkwo won at the High Court, Appeal Court and Supreme Court judgment against Mr Lawson Obasi over the leadership tussles that lingered for over four years.

In a unanimous judgment from the Supreme Court that struck out the appeal of Chief Lawson Obasi, the Supreme Court also imposed a N2 million fine against Obasi to be paid to Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo

Pasali said yesterday, that based on the Apex court’s ruling of December 12, 2018, Okoronkwo remains the substantive national president of IPMAN.

According to him, the interest of all members of the association will be a top priority of the president.‎The scribe said that the judgment was a welcome development to IPMAN members, and the oil and gas industry nationwide.

“The judgment will enable us maintain the serenity we normally enjoyed in the distribution and dispensing of petroleum products to Nigerians in all nooks and crannies of the country.

“Now that Okoronkwo is on the IPMAN association’s driver seat, members will get their allocation accordingly.‎ The NEC has reached an agreement with oil marketers for better synergy in meeting product availability in the country since DAPPMA has better strength in storage.

“And IPMAN, which controlled 80 per cent outlets, has the better trend in distribution and dispensing in both urban and hinterland in the country,’’ Passali said.

Similarly, Okoronkwo at the world press conference held at the weekend, said that the Supreme Court ruling of December 14, 2018, is a reaffirmation of the Judiciary role of settling dispute without going to war or shedding innocent souls blood carelessly.

“It is not news that IPMAN was embroiled with leadership legal tussle Since January 20th 2014 which has ended with Supreme Court Judgement affirming Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo as National President of IPMAN. ‎Let me make it abundantly clear that the Supreme Court ruling of today has brought to an end all IPMAN legal matters.

“IPMAN, as a family has become stronger with a direction and solid foundation. The founding board of trustees members of IPMAN as registered with Corporate Affairs Commission in 1983 constitution has all passed away and one day, we at the leadership of IPMAN today will also bequeath IPMAN to our children yet unborn. That is the more reason we should drop our personal interest for better IPMAN and a virile association that will challenge the future threats to our businesses,’’ he said