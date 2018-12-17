Kidnappers, Armed Robbers On The Prowl In Ondo

At least four kidnap cases occurred in various parts of Ondo State during the weekend sparking fear among residents and motorists plying the major roads of the sunshine state.

Three people were reported to have been abducted last week Friday on the dreaded Oba-Akoko axis of Owo-Akoko road after the kidnappers in a commando style and operation blocked the expressway and shot sporadically in the air before moving their victims into the bush.

Also, on Saturday evening between Ogbese and Ilu-Abo axis of Akure-Owo expressway some persons who were on transit were kidnapped including three children.

A lecturer from the department of Mass Communications, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo (RUGIPO) Rahman Abubakri, who escaped being kidnapped by the whiskers at Ilu Abo area of Akure disclosed that some people including a yet to be identified lecturer from the department of Marketing, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo fell victims of the gunmen.

“Around 5:20 pm, Saturday evening, I narrowly escaped being kidnapped around Iluabo on my way to Akure after a wedding ceremony I attended at Omuo Ekiti.

“Nigerians are under siege. I saw the Fulanis shooting sporadically from a distance. The bushes and tick forests we don’t care to go into have been well studied by the Fulanis. Unfortunately, some kids were taken away by the kidnappers.

“Almost the same time, a lecturer of the Department of Marketing, Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo was kidnapped by the same Fulani herdsmen between Ipele and Owo Road.

“Another kidnapping took place at Oba Akoko. Three persons fell victim as they were taken away into the Bush. My colleagues missed being kidnapped on Friday evening,” he narrated.

The state police public relations officer, PPRO, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said police teams had already been dispatched and are on the trail of the kidnappers.

“We have resolved to increase our manpower on our roads with more patrol to reduce the activities of these criminals to the barest minimum.

“I can assure you that justice will be done and the search is underway for those who are behind these evil acts, to find those responsible and bring them to justice,” the PPRO stated.

Meanwhile, the surge in the kidnap cases in the state has become a huge concern as residents are beginning to have sleepless nights, particularly when it requires transiting from one end of the state to the other.

Tunji Tiamiyu, a resident in the state who accused the police for not doing enough, alleged that, they only demand money from helpless citizens instead moving against the gunmen.

He also alleged that the governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been too relaxed with the situation which he said is becoming extremely embarrassing.

Also, a road user who was on transit through the state, Chidoke Okere, attributed the daring activities of the kidnapper to the removal of military checkpoints from various spots of the state’s highways.

According to him, “The road (Owo-Akoko road) is in terrible shape, almost everyone going or coming from Abuja by road do pass through here. I used to see soldiers at some sections of the road but it’s surprising that they are no longer there.

Recalled that some weeks back, some chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) including the state chairman and its Ondo North senatorial candidate fell victims of the kidnappers after coming from a political meeting.

Also three members of staff of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owo, among whom was a pregnant medical doctor were kidnapped two weeks ago while on their way to work. They were later released after huge ransom had been collected.