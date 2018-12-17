Kwara Signage Agency Begins Removal Of Unauthorised Signposts, Billboards

The Kwara State Signage and Advertisement Agency (KWASAA) on Monday said it would collaborate with relevant security agencies to commence the removal of illegal signposts and billboards across the state.

The General Manager of the agency, Alhaji Hamad Olufadi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin, that the move was to instill sanity in the state.

Olufadi said that many political billboards and signposts erected on the streets of the state breached compliance to rules and regulations.

“Kwara politicians generally are not good at obeying laid down rules and regulations. They flout laws and tell the whole world about their connections.’’

He said that the state Police Commissioner, Fafowora Bolaji, summoned a meeting recently to find lasting solution to the lingering problem as it affected political advertisement in the state.

“We have sensitised the political parties and written letters to them severally on the modus operandis of the agency, to caution them against breach of laws.

“It highly disappointing that without exception, most of the parties and their aspirants are guilty of this breach, but the agency starting from today, will begin the removal of their adverts.’’

On the controversy generated by the purported order by the Emir of Ilorin to the agency to remove some billboards belong to the oppositions in the state; Olufadi exonerated the monarch from the allegation.

NAN reports that the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, had also denied the allegation in a statement last week.

“There was no time that the emir called me or wrote to the agency on how I should operate my office or go against somebody.

“The emir is the father of all and if he needs me, he will summon me to the palace.

“The agency only reacted to complaints from members of the public by writing to the Directorate of State Security (DSS).

“However, some people just twisted the story to suit their selfish purpose and we will soon fish them out.

“We have been quiet for now because we don’t want anybody to misquote us, but by the time we are ready, we will expose those behind the false message,” he said.

On the performance of KWASAA on revenue generation, Olufadi said that the agency made about N40 million in 2018.

“We had a budget projection of N120 million for the 2018 fiscal year, but due to some limitations, it was reviewed downward to N80 million.

“I am glad to say that in spite of all the challenges, we were able to make about N40 million as at today.

“We are hoping that before the year runs out, we will still do more to boost the revenue for the state,” he said.