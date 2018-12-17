Over 80% FHA Workforce To Exit By 2020- MD

The managing director of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Prof Mohammed Al-amin has revealed that over 80 percent of the agency’s workforce, comprising of the management cadre would exit in the next four years adding that FHA would require more manpower.

He disclosed this in Abuja when the senate committee on lands, housing and urban development led by its chairman, Sen Barnabas Gemade and other members was on an oversight tour of the agency.

Highlighting his achievement, Al-amin hinted that the phase 1 of its Oshogbo project was completed and handed over to off-takers, noting that all elements of corruption and indiscipline would be eliminated from FHA.

He said that preparation for Abuja mass housing project started in the second half of 2017 following the release of N 5 billion from the federal government, adding that after technical documentation that the first phase of the awards were carried out in February, 2018 through selective tendering process.

Al-amin pointed out that the work progress was hindered due to the presence of some structures on the roadways and inaccessibility of some roads due to undefined boundaries with some adjoining public institutions like the LEA primary school.

On whether the housing project is strictly for National Housing Fund (NHF) contributors, the MD said that it is for low income Nigerians that would meet up with the payment criteria.

He further advocated the raise of the agency’s budgetary allocation from N5 billion to N 50 billion, stating that it would create more jobs and circulate wealth for many Nigerians.

On his part, the committee chairman, Sen Barnabas Gemade was satisfied that the committee took the right decision at the parliament to integrate the FHA into the national housing scheme, noting that it’s one of the most advanced stages of National housing projects around the country.

He assured that the committee would look into the request made by Al-amin to raise the agency’s budget to N50bn, which he described as ambitious.