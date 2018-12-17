Striking Workers Seal Off NASS Complex

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) has sealed off the National Assembly complex as it began a four-day warning strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workers are pressing for payment of their outstanding salary arrears, allowances and other welfare packages.

A NAN correspondent at the scene reports that except the main entrance, all other gates leading in and out of the complex have been closed by the striking workers.

They have also paralysed electricity and water supply to the parliament and administrative buildings in the complex.

As at the time of filing this report at around 11 a.m. the union members were gathered at the main entrance restricting access to the complex amid solidarity songs.

All these are happening under the watchful eyes of security, safety and emergency personnel.

President Muhammadu Buhari is due to present the 2019 Appropriate Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Some of the workers told NAN that the strike was planned to coincide with the budget presentation for greater impact.

PASAN through a Dec. 14 statement by its Chairman, Mr Musa Muhammad, had issued the notice for the warning strike, expected to run till Thursday.