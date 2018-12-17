Why Nigeria Must Sustain Current Anti-graft War

Nigeria’s international reputation has for a long time been smeared and tainted by the corruption and impunity of its political class to the extent that it would appear that there is a conspiracy of the privileged to always exploit what ordinarily should be opportunity to exercise patriotism.

To some unpatriotic Nigerians, an opportunity to be in government means an invitation, to “come and chop”. Unfortunately, many took the “come and chop” assumption very seriously, even more seriously than they thought that the office had any responsibilities for which they had a duty to exert effort other than to fill their pockets.

So a government appointment called for celebration in anticipation of the corrupt fallouts. Neighbors greeted and treated you differently and only a stupid community wouldn’t immediately send a congratulatory letter and follow up with the announcement of a reception for an illustrious son. It was always a welcome day for creditors because now, the beneficiary can pay his debts.

So gradually the culture of milking the cow, not caring if it was fed, overtook our society. All our values and standards were kicked aside while all actions were justified by how much money we could show for them. Although we blame the elite for the looting of our economy that resulted, the entire Nigerian society ought to consider itself guilty because we all encouraged it. Ignorantly, we offered no protests but instead, encouraged those who stole us blind by collectively aspiring to live like them, showering them with new titles every time they threw some of what they stole from our common purse at us and tolerating their irritation only in the hope that one day, our opportunity will come.

The looting of our future and that of our children was priority of leaders and we acquiesced. And it goes very far back. Recall that in 2005, The Telegraph of London reported that as at then, 220 billion pounds had been looted from Nigeria by her leadership. That was 18 years ago. In 2017, we all suffered the shock of the confession of former British Prime Minister, David Cameron that ’’if the amount of money stolen from Nigeria in the past 30 years was to be returned by the United Kingdom, the United Kingdom would cease to exist’’.

The U K economy was rated the 5th in the world in 2016 with a GDP of 1,940 billion pounds. That provides a peep into what humongous looting Nigeria has lived through. We should note that Cameron was referring to the portion of the loot that went to the UK and not the sum of what was looted. So we must add what went to other popular destinations like Switzerland, Germany, the United States and United Arab Emirates to form a fair picture of this hemorrhage.

The consequence is the current poverty that surrounds us individually as people and collectively as a nation. It is not just the fact that you have not paid your rent or cannot buy Christmas clothes for the kids this year or that you could not afford a ram at Sallah. It is the under development of our country. It is the lack of hospitals, the corruption that ensured that electricity did not develop, that we failed to lay rail lines when we should have or developed a national carrier. That our schools have no laboratories in 2018 and that our children write school certificate chemistry examination without seeing a burette for the first time. It is the reason our youths trek across the desert and risk their lives crossing the sea in dinghies to reach greener pastures in Europe and other youths who cannot, become cultists, armed robbers and prostitutes. That is the reason nobody respects Nigerians and our African neighbours threaten our nationals because they think we have no country to return to. We are paying an unimaginable price for the corruption we allowed to thrive in our country.

Until the emergence of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, nobody appeared to want to stem the rot. All we had was lip service by leaders who ended up complicating and even bringing more sophistication to the problem.

The difference is that in 2015, then candidate Buhari made cleaning the Augean mess a main plank of his agenda, warning in his March 31 acceptance speech that ‘’corruption will not be tolerated by this administration; and it shall no longer be allowed to stand as if it is a respected member of the society’’.

For the first time, people are being held accountable for their actions and there is a general shift towards the return to hard work and integrity that we had abandoned. Structures that support good governance are again being put in place and government is demanding accountability and performance of its officials. The results are already beginning to show in very encouraging returns in economic figures.

Since leading the nation out of the recession which resulted from the recklessness of the past, life has started returning to every aspect of the economy with critical areas of agriculture and solid mineral sectors where Nigeria has long ignored advantage now leading the way. These prospects require to be sustained in national interest and the need for that sustenance speaks directly to why every well-meaning Nigerian must queue behind President Buhari in the 2019 election. To fail to do so would amount to throwing away the sacrifices and gains of the past three years.

–Oba is a public affairs analyst based in Abuja.