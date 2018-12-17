Connect with us
Advertise With Us

NEWS

Winter Freeze Claims First Victims In Serbia

Published

17 mins ago

on


Two people froze to death in Serbia on Monday as cold spell descended on the region, State Broadcaster — RTS — reported, citing Police.

The two men, aged 48 and 61, apparently froze after falling asleep under the influence of alcohol.

The temperature in the central Balkans plummeted on Dec. 10, with three days of heavy snowfall, marking the end of an unusually mild autumn.

The freezing weather is expected to linger until Dec, 22.

 


Related Topics:
Advertisement

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

MOST POPULAR