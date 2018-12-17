NEWS
Winter Freeze Claims First Victims In Serbia
Two people froze to death in Serbia on Monday as cold spell descended on the region, State Broadcaster — RTS — reported, citing Police.
The two men, aged 48 and 61, apparently froze after falling asleep under the influence of alcohol.
The temperature in the central Balkans plummeted on Dec. 10, with three days of heavy snowfall, marking the end of an unusually mild autumn.
The freezing weather is expected to linger until Dec, 22.
