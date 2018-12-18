2019 Elections: INEC Trains Officers In Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Lagos State on Tuesday commenced a three-day capacity building training for Election Monitoring and Support Centres (EMSC) officers ahead of 2019 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the capacity building workshop was declared open by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Sam Olumekun at the state INEC Headquarters, Yaba.

The workshop is aimed at equipping the implementers of the EMSC in the state to enhance efficiency and conduct of flawless elections in the 2019 general elections.

In his opening address, Olumekun urged participants to understand EMSC concept and pay attention to its goals and objectives as key EMSC implementers, to deliver a credible poll.

“The greatest asset of any organisation is the staff, thus any effort to develop human resources is a good development.

“EMSC as a tool is set up to conduct flawless elections in 2019 and structures have been put in place to ensure it meets best international practices.

“EMSC commenced in 2012 after the successful conduct of the 2011 general elections in order to avoid challenges experienced before and after the elections.

” I urge you to take this workshop serious so that at the end of the exercise you will be better informed and equipped in handling whatever challenges you may encounter in your various assignments before, during and after the elections”, Olumekun said.

According to him, the EMSC is a support system for the monitoring and implementation of the Election Project Plan.

He said that EMSC had harnessed all activities of the election in a sequence by spreading it across the electoral cycle and assigning responsibilities to departments and task owners.

The INEC boss said that EMSC used activity templates and indicators to assist task owners and supervisors to track, identify and mitigate threats and risks.

Olumekun said that the EMSC also assists the commission and staff in planning elections in a regular manner, and enables INEC to be proactive rather than reactive.

According to him, EMSC also manages impressions relating to stakeholders, including political parties, security personnel.

The REC said the workshop was targeted at creating better awareness and understanding of EMSC.

He said that the training workshop was imperative for the successful implementation of the EMSC , and to enhance credibility of elections.

Olumekun, who noted that the commission was ready for the 2019 elections in the state, said that the commission must not fail in delivering its mandate of conducting free, fair, peaceful and acceptable elections.

NAN reports that all electoral officers, assistant electoral officers 1, 2 and 3, as well as heads of departments and units of the commission in the state attended the workshop.