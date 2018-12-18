2019: Kaduna Women Vow To Deliver 2 Million Votes To PMB, el-Rufai

Kaduna state women across the twenty three local government areas, under the auspices of El-Rufai Support Group, have on Tuesday, declared to deliver no fewer than 2million votes to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Nasir El-Rufai re-elections in 2019 polls.

Addressing the Kaduna women who gathered at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House for an interaction, wife of Kaduna state governor, Mrs Hadiza El-Rufai, while commending the women for their support urged them to embark on door to door peaceful campaigns especially in the grassroots.

The governor’s wife hailed her husband for nominating a woman as his running mate saying her transformation at state primary health agency would be remembered by all in Kaduna.

El-Rufai’s wife who cautioned youths not to involve in any form of violence during campaigns, called on voters to cast their votes in 2019 for all All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates: “Our door to door campaign down to the grassroots should be based on our achievements in office.”

In her part, Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s running mate, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, urged women to fully participate in the coming 2019 general elections by voting APC candidates for continuity that will take the nation to the next level.

Balarabe, however, urged women to embrace peace for social, economic development, stressing that governor El-rufai, has done excellently well in all sectors and should be re-elected to continue with the good work.

Also, speaking the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hafsat Baba, said governor El-Rufai’s reforms in health, education, among other sectors needed to be sustained, and adding that only the present administration can consolidate: “We know APC candidates and we must votes for all of them in 2019, only that there will be massive development.”