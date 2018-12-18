2019: PMB, Sanwo-Olu’s Victories Will Be Landslide – Yusuf

The leader of the Independent Campaign Group (ICG) and the organising secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the United Kingdom, Mr Ibrahim Adekunle Yusuf bares his mind on the chances of the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress in Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the expected landslide victory of President Muhammadu Buhari. Please read the excerpt:

You are the coordinator of ICG in the United Kingdom, how do you think your group which is based in the overseas will make an impact on the forthcoming election in Lagos State?

Firstly, ICG UK Chapter is the only authorized diaspora chapter campaign group in the entire diaspora countries, others are support groups and for this, we are not running an opposition campaign, but to complement the ICG headquarters under the leadership of Mr Tayo Ayinde, an administrator par excellence in their efforts in ensuring our governorship candidate, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu and other party flag bearers win the coming elections.

We have about 3 million Nigerians living in United Kingdom and with the belief that most Nigerians abroad are opinion influencers in their homes, among their friends and within their communities in Nigeria and our objective is to target about 500 – 1000 Nigerians who have interest in both Lagos and federal politics, we, therefore, refer to them as stakeholders, these people would at least have 20 people they can influence to vote their preferred candidates (our candidates) in the coming elections, which will gives about 2 million votes from our group.

Lastly, our group is so big that other support groups have been collapsed under ours for better coordination and effective results. Now you can see how impactful our group could be.

Mr Sanwo-Olu’s main rival in the election is perceived to be popular, do you think your party can still win the election?

I am 100% sure we are winning the elections and not just the gubernatorial but all federal and state elective offices in Lagos state.

Everybody would assign importance to themselves if given the opportunity, but in the truest sense of it, every sincere person knows the limit of their importance. Mr Jimi Agbaje, with due respect, has paid his dues in Lagos Politics but he shouldn’t mix fame for success. Without saying much, Mr Jimi Agbaje is our best customer “customer daada in”. We are not going to leave any stone unturned, we are taking our campaign to every nook and cranny of Lagos state which is evidently seen under the leadership of Mr Tayo Ayinde.

Sadly, PDP is the party we are talking about here, what credibility is left for them? The party that wasted 16 years of Nigeria’s life, whose main achievements are corrupt, spoilage, ineptitude etc. PDP never practiced democracy while in government, money was used to finance themselves and their cronies. Nigerians are wiser and with the advent of social media, news can quickly be verified, without any doubt, we are winning by his Grace.

What is your opinion on the overall performance of the APC in the state and Nigeria at large?

The All progressives Congress (APC) performance in Lagos is seen by everybody in Nigeria, this has placed the state as the focal point of progressive governance and this started during the time of Asiwaju Tinubu as Governor where he was awarded about two terms best performing governor at that time. I haven’t seen any state that employed as he did during the time and which was built upon by successive governors and the results are there to see.

Now federal government, it’s just sad that people are not giving enough and deserved credit to President Buhari’s performance.

Let me share this, if not for President Buhari exemplary leadership, Nigeria would have been declared insolvent. During the oil price crash which is sadly the major source of revenue for the country. Other major oil-producing countries like Saudi Arabia which has the largest oil reserves in the world cut off their workforce, the same thing with Russia, to balance themselves. Venezuela before the oil crash was a formidable country under their late President Hugo Chavez, but since the oil price crash, Venezuela has been living in its carcass where people are dying of starvation and these are countries without corruption as Nigeria, these are facts you can Google.

So, you now ask yourself how did President Buhari perform his magic without laying off a single worker, but had to bail them out three times and now agitating for a salary increase. But people are beginning to see the benefits of governance under President Buhari though it’s not a rocket science but, we shall get there. Unprecedentedly, there’s federal government presence in all 36 states where works are ongoing simultaneously. His second term in office would bring full dividends of democracy to the people, that am very sure of.

What is the relationship between the ICG UK chapter and the ICG in Nigeria?

Very cordial!

What do you mean by very cordial?

Like I have stated earlier, ICG UK Chapter is the only diaspora chapter authorised and it’s the brainchild of our indefatigable and result oriented DG, Mr Tayo Ayinde who in his wisdom felt ICG under his leadership would record unbelievable and unprecedented success in the coming elections and to achieve this, he decided to take the campaign group outside the country to achieve the desired results which I have elucidated upon earlier.

To this end, we were inaugurated by the DG himself and in the coming days, ICG UK Chapter shall be hosting our governorship candidate Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Alh. Femi Hamzat, our DG Mr Tayo Ayinde and our leaders like the one and only people mobiliser and orator of our time, in the person of Cardinal Odunmaku, Eto Baba and other leaders to the UK. The purpose of their visit is to afford our governorship candidate the opportunity to read out his manifesto and engage Nigerians in the UK in questions and answers segment to allay fear about his candidacy, policies, etc, so above all, you can see that our relationship is very cordial.

In what terms does your group intend to contribute to the campaign of Mr Sanwo-Olu?

In addition to what I have said earlier, we shall be supporting ICG HQ with branded campaign materials like T-shirts, caps and different souvenirs. Also, we shall be sponsoring campaign jingles to take home our messages and embarking on a house to house campaigns, road shows in all the 57 LGs and CDAs few weeks to the elections by His Grace.

Will ICG UK be coming for the election?

By God’s grace, we shall make ourselves present in the coming elections, like our slogan states, “igbega ipinle eko, ajumose ni. Sanwo Eko, Eko A Sanwa o!”