2019: Stop Selling Your PVCs, Cleric Begs Nigerians

A Catholic priest, Rev Fr Lawrence Anyembugu has advised Nigerians against selling their voters card, as it would amount to selling their destinies.

Anyembugu , a priest of St. Sylvester, New Nyanya in Nasarawa state gave the advice while celebrating his priestly 10th year anniversary.

The cleric who admonished Nigerians , especially youths to desist from political thuggery said, “We have observed that some people are selling their voters card. This is wrong because they are also selling their future. Nigerians should keep their voters card which is more powerful than any weapon. With the card they can vote in good leaders and vote out the bad ones.

The Catholic priest said, “ it’s time we all carried this sensitisation and helped people to be aware of their rights, and the roles they must perform in creating a good Nigeria.”

While saying that the Church is praying for free, fair and credible elections, Anyembugu warned parents to guard their children against participating in electoral violence.

He said, “Do not allow yourselves to be used as instrument of destructions. You are the future leaders of this country; and you must begin by demonstrating it now. Be law abiding and contribute your quota by being responsible citizens.

“This election should not be a do or die affairs. Nigeria belongs to all of us regardless of our religious groups. In saner climes, Christian and Muslims inter marry and live in peace. God did not make mistake by creating us. Let us all focus on doing what is right for this country.”

Speaking further, the clergy urged young priests to be humble and prayerful at all times while working in the vineyard of God.