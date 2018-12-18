2019: Why You Must Vote PDP — Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has assured Nigerians of peace and development in the country, if elected president come 2019.

Atiku gave the assurance at the North East zonal rally of the party in Gombe on Tuesday.

He said that people were in hunger and poverty, hence the need to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC), for more development.

Atiku called on the party supporters to vote PDP in all positions for positive change in the country.

Gov. Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State, who is the North East Zonal Coordinator for the presidential rally, thanked the leadership of the party for giving the zone the presidential candidate slot.

He called on the people in the North East to return the favour by ensuring victory for the party in 2019.

In his remark, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, Deputy Senate President, congratulated Nigerians for having Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

He said Atiku would tackle the problems of Nigerians if voted into power, especially in the North East that is facing insurgency.

Mr Yakubu Dogara, Speaker, House of Representatives, also advised people in the region to understand that the 2019 general election is not between PDP and APC.

He said that the election would be between the people of Nigeria and a government that failed to fulfil its promises.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports Prince Uche Secondus, PDP National Chairman, presented the party flags to the six gubernatorial candidates of Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states at the rally. (NAN)