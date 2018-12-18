3 In Police Net For Faking Friend’s Kidnap

Men of the Ogun State police command on Tuesday said they have arrested three persons for faking the kidnapping of their friend in Abeokuta metropolis of the state in order to extort N1 million ransom from his master.

The duo of Nafiu Ojo and Abdullahi Lawal were said to have conspired together with the third suspect, Adeboye Michael for the purpose of defrauding Adeboye’s master, Olowoju Ojo of the sum of N1 million.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Adeboye’s master, Olowoju had ordered his apprentice, Michael Adeboye to go and deposit the sum of N500, 000 in a bank which the suspect diverted and used at lodging in an undisclosed hotel.

After lodging in the hotel in Abeokuta metropolis, Adeboye and his friends allegedly called his master, Olowoju on phone, informing him that his apprentice had been kidnapped along with the money at his disposal.

The fake kidnappers were said to have requested from Olowoju, another sum of N500, 000 to balance their N1 million ransom before his apprentice could be released.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta said Adeboye’s master, Olowoju reported the incident at Oke-Itoku Police Divisional headquarters, which prompted the state’ Anti-Kidnapping section of the command’s headquarters to swing into action.

“Men of Anti-kidnapping section subsequently embarked on a technical based investigation and when the suspects discovered that their game will soon be up, the acclaimed victim emerged with series of story on his fake abduction.

“Unknown to him that the Police are on the trail of his so called abductor two days after, the duo of Nafiu Ojo and Abdullahi Lawal were tracked down and apprehended on the 13th Dec, 2018.

“On interrogation, they narrated how Adeboye Micheal contracted them to act as kidnappers and put a call through to his boss in order to make away with the N500, 000 in his possession.

“Upon their confession, the said Adeboye Micheal was subsequently arrested. He made a confessional statement that he only lodged in an hotel with two girls where he squandered his boss money which he supposed to deposit at the bank. The leftover of N120, 000 being part of the money was recovered from him”.

The PPRO however, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has directed that the suspect be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction as soon as the investigation is concluded.