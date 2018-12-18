NEWS
300, 000 PVCs Uncollected In Plateau – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said over 300, 000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) were yet to be collected in Plateau less than two months to the general elections.
Mallam Halilu Pai, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state made the disclosure at a three-day training on Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) on Tuesday in Jos.
“As I speak to you, we have over 300, 000 uncollected PVCs in this state and the general elections is fast approaching, ” he lamented.
Pai appealed to those who were yet to collect their voter cards to do, adding that only those with PVC would be allowed to vote on election days.
“As INEC is bringing innovations to ensure a successful elections in 2019, we want to appeal to Plateau residents who registered and are yet to collect their PVCs to do so.
“We do not intend to disenfranchised any eligible voter in the forthcoming elections, and so we are urging those affected to visit our collection centres across the 17 local government areas and collect their voters cards.”
The REC also advised politicians to conduct themselves peacefully as they go about canvassing for votes from citizens.
He advised that campaigns should be issue-based and political rallies violent-free.
” I want to appeal to the politicians to run their campaigns in an orderly and non-violent manner; campaigns should be issue-based and devoid of hate speeches.
“If politicians play the game according to the rules, the forthcoming general elections will be peaceful and successful,” he said.
Pai also admonished the youths to desist from thuggery and conduct themselves in a peaceful manner, as elections would not hold in a rancourous atmosphere
