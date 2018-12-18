Adelabu, Oyo APC Guber Candidate, Unveils 7-Point Agenda

Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the All Progressives Congress(APC) governorship candidate in Oyo State, has unveiled a seven-point agenda that would form the thrust of his administration if elected.

He spoke at a media parley held in Ibadan as part of his electioneering campaign activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adelabu had resigned his appointment as a deputy governor at the Central Bank of Nigeria to contest the governorship position on the APC platform.

Adelabu listed as top on his agenda the issues of security, agriculture, housing, education, health and environment, employment as well as transportation.

He said: “I wish to commend the present administration led by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi for the unprecedented successes recorded so far.

“ This administration has raised the bar of good governance. I make bold to say the administration has done well and I will leverage on the successes of the Ajimobi’s government if elected to govern the state.’’

The governorship candidate, who stated that security would take the lead on his agenda, said technology, Internally Generated Revenue and prosperity of the people would serve as an enabler in implementing the agenda.

Adelabu promised to boost the state’s IGR, saying his area of competence was revenue generation and deployment of funds.

“The present administration has laid a solid foundation in the area of protection of lives and properties. The administration has transformed the state from the era of brigandage to a safe haven.

“The latest is the installation of CCTV cameras and inauguration of the Central Control centre in Ibadan. We will expand this to other parts of the state, and build a call and response centre.

“We will also bring on board “ Operation Light Up Oyo State’’ and ensure that the people enjoyed all human rights,” he said.

He said agriculture would also be the platform of his administration’s economic transformation, promising to ensure full implementation of his agenda.

Adelabu gave an assurance that the civil service would be given adequate attention, while special consideration, as well as extra benefit, would be given to teachers.

The governorship candidate also promised to give priority to the vulnerable, women, children and people with disabilities.

“My desire and passion to foster economic prosperity in Oyo State rather than pecuniary and personal aggrandisement inspired my interest in the number one seat of the state.

“Our administration will boost tourism, ensure youth inclusiveness, re-introduce farm settlements and exploit potentials in agro-allied industries,’’ he added.

He also affirmed that the party was one in the state, saying all members including those earlier aggrieved had resolved to work for the common goal of the party.

The governorship candidate expressed optimism that he would be supported and encouraged as youths coming to take the state to the next level of development from where Ajimobi stopped.

He said APC was the party to beat in the 2019 general elections, assuring the people of more dividends in continuity.

Adelabu also called on the people to vote for all the party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.