Al-Makura Orders Payment Of December Salary To Lg Workers Before Christmas

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has directed the full payment of December salaries to the staff of local government councils across the state before Christmas.

Mr Haruna Osegba, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, announced this on Tuesday at the state’s Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting in Lafia.

Osegba, who was represented by Mr Bala Sani, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, said that the directive was aimed at ensuring that workers were able to satisfy their family demands in the Yuletide.

He pledged that the government would continue to prioritise the payment of salaries and allowances to its workers in order to promote their welfare as the drivers of the economy.

Osegba also assured the workers that the government would continue to pay them full salaries as at when due, even if there were shortfalls or delays in allocations from the Federation Account.

Also speaking, Mohammed Addis, Executive Chairman, Nasarawa State Primary Healthcare and Development Agency (NAPHDA), threatened to sanction the directors of health of various local government councils for sabotaging efforts to fill vacant positions in their respective councils.

He said that the governor had given approval for the replacement of health workers who had died, retired, resigned or transferred their services.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which was attended by the chairmen of 13 Local Government Areas and 18 Development Areas, agreed to compel the health directors to forward the required information to NAPHDA for action.