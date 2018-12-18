Deborah Daniels Emerges Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2018

Miss Deborah Daniels has emerged the winner of the fifth edition of Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2018.

The 2018 Miss Comely Queen Nigeria was keenly contested by 37 contestants representing the 36 states in Nigeria including FCT. Queen Deborah Daniels represented Delta state in the beauty pageant.

With this feat, Queen Deborah Daniels will be working with organisations aimed at fighting the scourge of cancer in the country.

Miss Comely Queen Nigeria Beauty pageant is ranked among the ‘’Top 10 Pageants in Nigeria’’ and is recorded to be the only pageant organization to have produced a full length movie on breast cancer “Pink Ribbon”.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after her emergence, Queen Deborah Daniels said she will join hands with local and international organisation to create awareness on breast cancer which is more prominent in the country.

Queen Deborah Daniels stressed that cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world.

She said many of these deaths can be avoided with early detection and treatment.

Quoting the World Health Organization (WHO) she said that approximately 70 per cent of deaths from cancer occur in low and middle income countries and around one third of deaths from cancer are due to the five leading behavioral and dietary risks: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use and alcohol use.

Other winners at the pageant are: Queen Sophia Onyeka, Miss Comely Queen Int’l 2018; Queen Praise Madueke, Miss Comely Queen West-Africa 2018; Queen Daniella Ojugo, Miss Comely Queen Nigeria Tourism 2018, Queen Nanret Augustine, Miss Comely Queen Ambassador 2018 and Queen Bwefa Mabwe, Face of Comely Nation 2018.

Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2018 Grand-finale was graced by top business personalities in Abuja, fashion stakeholders, political icons, celebrities, friends and family of contestants.

Miss Comely Queen Nigeria is an annual beauty pageant that emerges beauty queens that take giant strides against breast cancer within and across Nigeria.