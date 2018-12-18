ENTERTAINMENT
Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer, Hollywood Casts Nigerian Actors.
The Animation features AY and Omoni Oboli and opened in cinemas across Nigeria on December 14, 2018.
The movie the storyline centers on Blitzen announcing his retirement on Dec. 21, giving a miniature horse three days to fulfil his lifelong dream of earning a spot on Santa’s sleigh during the North Pole try-outs. Elliot and his friend Hazel set out to prove that no dream is too big if you believe in yourself.
Casts includes hunger games cast; Josh Hutcherson, Others; Samantha Bee, John Cleese, Martin Short, Jeff Dunham, and Morena Baccarin.
