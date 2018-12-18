FG Urged To Approve Zabazaba Deepwater Project

The Niger Delta Advocates for Political Inclusion (NDAPI) has called on the federal government to consider signing the final investment decision (FID) of the Zabazaba Deepwater Project.

Zabazaba Deepwater Project was developed by Agip with prospect of producing 500 million barrels from which immediate benefit include the floating production storage offloading (FPSO) units and other subsea installations and oil rigs that will generate massive job opportunities.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by Jackreece Perebowei Stallion said after patiently waiting for the sincerity of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s avowed commitment to the accelerated development of the Niger Delta by signing the FID of the Zabazaba Deepwater Project, it was disheartening to hear that the government is having second thoughts on this very important demand of Niger Delta people.

Stallion said they have all along had confidence in the assurances of Buhari’s administration that it remains focused on a timely signing of the FID but they cannot pretend not be disturbed by the utterances of some well-known detractors among its elite who claimed influential connections with the administration boasting about halting the process towards signing the FDI.

He said the delay in signing the FDI is giving room for negative propaganda capable of turning its people against President Buhari’s re-election bid next year.

Stallion said they remain steadfast in trusting that President Buhari will make a commitment especially to Niger Delta people. He added that they have no authoritative statement on any change of mind.

The statement reads in part: ‘’Even more important is that by 2020 when Agip will begin production as much as eight billion dollars will accrue to the national economy while multiplying the other benefits aforementioned.

‘’Mr President without any doubt the Zabazaba Deepwater Project is today the most precious endowment earnestly expected by the people of Niger Delta and there is nothing better in our interest that you and our great party can bestow on us than to expedite signing the final investment decision (FDI) on the Zabazaba Deepwater Project.’’