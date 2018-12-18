Breaking: Former Chief Of Air Staff, killed

The Former Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Alex Sabundu Badeh has reportedly been killed, LEADERSHIP has learnt.

According to a Twitter post by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Air Chief Marshal Based passed on after an attack on his vehicle.

“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.” Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola twitted.

Details shortly.