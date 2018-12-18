NEWS
Breaking: Former Chief Of Air Staff, killed
The Former Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Alex Sabundu Badeh has reportedly been killed, LEADERSHIP has learnt.
According to a Twitter post by Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Air Chief Marshal Based passed on after an attack on his vehicle.
“It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.” Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola twitted.
Details shortly.
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Places Ekweremadu, Uzodimma, Bafarawa, 26 Others On Travel Ban
- NEWS21 hours ago
INEC To Train 800,000 Ad Hoc Staff In 2 Months
- CRIME22 hours ago
Sex-for-Marks: OAU Lecturer Bags 6-year Jail Term
- NEWS21 hours ago
APC Risks Losing 2019 Polls In Katsina, Says Group
- Others11 hours ago
First Press Conference by Former Manchester United Manager
- FOOTBALL13 hours ago
BREAKING: Jose Mourinho Quits Manchester United
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Calls For Closure Of Amnesty Int’l Office
- NEWS21 hours ago
Tambuwal Will Not Tolerate Acts Of Violence In Sokoto –PDP Chieftain
You must be logged in to post a comment Login